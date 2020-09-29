About this product
About this strain
Gary Payton effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
358 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
24% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
