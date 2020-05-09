Humboldt County, California has long been known for being full of stoners, and so it stands to reason that the cultivators of this strain knows a thing or two about cannabis. They’ve decided to take on what many might call the mother of all crosses, and after breeding Original Glue (formerly Gorilla Glue #4) with OG Kush Breath, Gorilla Breath was born. Incredibly powerful and supremely delicious, she’s everything that we thought she would be, and then some.



Breeders note that this plant absolutely thrives inside or outdoors, and after 9 to 10 weeks you’ll be blessed with a heavy yield. If you really want to step up your game, however, consider Low Stress Training combined with extra branch support to give her every chance to thrive. Mature plants can reach heights of 12 feet outdoors, so consider your space before you commit.



Gorilla Breath is an exceptional cannabis strain born from the combination of two world renowned varietals. It exhibits vigorous growth and produces resinous buds, making it a rewarding choice for cultivators. With its balanced effects and captivating aromas, Gorilla Breath is highly sought-after by cannabis enthusiasts seeking a chill and focused experience.

