Grape Pie is more visually appealing than its parents. A closer view of this flower reveals deep-violet hues covering its leaves and calyxes. It produces small-sized buds with rounded, dark olive nuggets with deep orange pistils. These nuggets are covered with a layer of frosty crystal trichomes, giving them an overall amber appearance.
Grape Pie seeds are easy to find and relatively easy to grow. You can cultivate this marijuana strain indoors in any climate. But for a prospective outdoor grower, ensure a stable climate with mild seasons. Grape Pie takes 9-10 weeks indoors before ready for harvest, yielding 10-12 ounces per sq-meter. Harvesting outdoors is around mid-October, and the expected yield should be 12-16 ounces per plant.
This cannabis strain’s aroma consists of heavy grape juice notes and undertones of herbal and earthy scents. Like its smell, Grape Pie has an intense berry and fruity flavor. Its sugary taste is also hard to miss. Upon exhale, the taste turns more hubby and nutty, which settles into a candy-like taste. Overall, Grape Pie is a delicious and aromatic marijuana strain that lets everyone know its presence.
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!