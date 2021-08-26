About this product
SPECIAL OFFER:
Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Jager Kush seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!
Enter coupon code “ outdoor2021 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds.
Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!
Jager Kush, named after the famous German licorice schnapps, Jagermeister, is a potent Indica dominant strain created and perfected in Oregon. Jager combines two legendary strains; Blue Dream and LA Confidential, and has a deep setting high that progresses towards tiredness and total muscle relaxation making it more suited as a nighttime strain.
Jager immediately establishes its bag appeal with large, chunky flowers. The flowers have a spade-like shape, almost resembling pine cones, tapering down from a broad base to a pointed tip. The buds adhere in a dense, indica-typical structure with dark green leaves and rust-colored pistils. Most phenotypes of the strain also boast streaks of deep purple -- these striking colors are the byproduct of colder-than-average weather affecting the plants’ pigments (called anthocyanins) during the growing process. These already-colorful flowers are also coated in translucent amber trichomes, accounting for their psychoactivity and giving them a very sticky texture.
Like its namesake liquor, Jager has a pronounced aroma of black licorice. When inspected more closely, dank scents of musk and damp earth are also at play. Meanwhile, grinding up or breaking open these dense buds yield some traces of diesel. This strain has a surprisingly smooth smoke for an indica; on the exhale, this smoke has a herbal, tobacco-like flavor, along with some sweet licorice that lingers on the palate. Notably, Jager offers no grape flavors, despite its often entirely purple flowers -- this is because the pigments that determine the leaves’ color do not have a corresponding effect on their aroma.
Jager Kush is hard to find and most seed banks around the world can't offer this varietal and growers rely mostly on cuttings...fortunately you have come to the right place! Get this rare strain while we still have it in stock!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of our freebie strain this week!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds
Contact us for questions regarding Bulk purchases!
contact@premiumseedmarket.com
