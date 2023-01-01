At the high end, this strain will offer a THC potency of 33%, making her a great choice for experienced users while also being an option for more adventurous novices. Her buds are a very dark green tone and are complete with a plethora of thin pistils and an immense amount of chunky trichomes.



Marshmallow Sprinklez showcases a unique mix of aromas, ranging from intense to dissect. Sharp notes of honey and mellow hints of vanilla also exist. Breaking the resinous buds also reveals skunky and earthy fragrances. The flavor profile of Marshmallow Sprinkle is equally complex. It mixes marshmallows, vanilla, herbal zest, pepper, and nitty notes.



Blue Gelato is easy to source from growers and easy to grow, which makes it a choice strain for novice growers to experiment with. It flourishes inside and outside with a fantastically short flowering time of no more than 50 days. Marshmallow Sprinklez is an easy strain to grow and is a great choice for beginners to start with. You can grow it both outdoors and indoors, but they prefer warmer, humid climates if you prefer real sunlight for your plants. Prepare for medium growing cannabis, up to 5 feet tall. Some growers claim that Marshmallow Sprinklez is more pest-resistant than other strains hitting the point home that is it geared for all levels of growers and environments.

