25% off ALL Feminized Strains w/coupon code: "fem22"
Girl Scout Cookies is one of the cannabis superstars that has people clamoring for the seeds and the weed from coast to coast. So it’s only natural for Platinum Girl Scout Cookies, the second type behind the more talked-about Thin Mint GSC, to be a fan-favorite. The taste is silky and the THC levels are perched on a mental mountaintop — it’ll have you flying, destroying your pain and anxiety. This is the holy grail of stress relief.
Platinum Girl Scout Cookies leans slightly Indica (60/40) and flowers in about 9 weeks. Since the strain is popular, experienced growers have a lot of tips for how to maximize the yield of this somewhat temperamental plant. Platinum GSC resists pests like spider mites but it’s not invincible. If you see those little bugs popping up (they look like white and yellow specks on the leaves), you might have a crop-destroying infestation on your hands. Try homemade pesticide solutions to ensure you don’t hurt the dark green leaves and gorgeous, bright-orange hairs.
Either way, let’s assume you’ve gotten your hands on some choice GSC. You’ll notice that its fragrance is outdoorsy, full of earth and pine notes, sweet and pungent like fresh soil. The flavor is sweet and earthy as well. It’s mixed with tones of candied berries, fruits, and spicy herbs — Platinum GSC is an all-around pleasant smoke. As a cross between a Durban Poison hybrid and the unstoppable OG Kush, we expected nothing less.
The THC levels soar up to 26%, offering incredible relief for people suffering from various forms of anxiety, stress, and depression. In a pinch, this strain can help insomniacs, though it’s more frequently recommended for pain. It can help release muscle spasms, calm bouts of attention disorders like ADD, and even treat arthritis symptoms.
The Platinum Girl Scout Cookies smoke is cloudy, almost milky-white, and smells sweetly pungent. The tastes that mix into the atmosphere of your room include cherry, mint, herbs, candy, berries, and even a tiny hint of chocolate. The earthy, pine like beauty of this relaxation superstar could be the MVP of your stress relief team. The creative energy and happy euphoria are winners in our book.
Platinum Cookies, also known as "Platinum Girl Scout Cookies," "Platinum GSC," and "PGSC" is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
Holiday Savings!
UNLIMITED Buy One Get One w/coupon code: bogo22
25% off ALL Feminized Strains w/coupon code: fem22
Contact us for questions regarding Bulk purchases! contact@premiumseedmarket.com