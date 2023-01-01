About this product
By all accounts, it’s said that this strain is fairly straightforward to grow and does well both inside and outdoors. It should be noted that Sugar Dust strain may end up maturing to a rather small size, so you may not want to have high hopes when it comes to its height, but she makes up for it in her girth and overall yield. Indoor growth will yield mature plants in roughly 8 to 10 weeks.
While those who have tried Sugar Dust claim that she’s incredible, she tends to be one of the more mysterious strains on today’s cannabis market. Finding her at your local dispensary will probably prove challenging, so now might be the ideal time to finally start growing at home. Although user reviews are very consistent when it comes to this strain, it’s always recommended that you start off slowly to see how you react to her effects.
While those who have tried Sugar Dust claim that she’s incredible, she tends to be one of the more mysterious strains on today’s cannabis market. Finding her at your local dispensary will probably prove challenging, so now might be the ideal time to finally start growing at home. Although user reviews are very consistent when it comes to this strain, it’s always recommended that you start off slowly to see how you react to her effects.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!