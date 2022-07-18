SPECIAL OFFER:

Winning the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2008 and 2009, Super Lemon Haze is one to surely never dissapoint. SLH is a strain etched with gold tracing all the way back to its mother strain, three time Cannabis Cup winner Super Silver Haze, which was then crossed with a Lemon Skunk to produce this beauty. Sweet and tart in its taste, SLH starts slow in the body and then creeps into the head creating a long lasting, energetic high.



The Lemon Skunk mother brings a fragrant lemon intensity to tantalize haze fans, as well as adding steady skunk genetics that will appeal to growers. The haze influences still make this a better multi-branch plant. Super Lemon Haze retains a willowy sativagrowth pattern and forms long buds bearded in extra long hairs. This strain does equally well in soil or hydro, and prefers a high PK intake in later flowering. Although Super Lemon Haze can technically be grown both indoors and out, it is limited between 40 degrees latitude North and South outdoors. It is faster and more forgiving than its haze papa, but most Super Lemon Haze growers will be gardening in the great indoors. At finish, Super Lemon Haze averages 3.5 feet indoors, but may get up to 10 feet tall in the proper outdoor setting.



The winning combination of lemon / lime pungency and strong spicy haze background is undeniably detectable. The Super Lemon Haze taste is a citrus fruity bite with a light acridity. Haze flavors of musky-woodsy earth resonate in the undertones. Flavor aside, sativa fans will really go gaga for the obvious qualities that make hazes so well loved. The high begins with a strong and immediate physical sensation, followed by a soaring cerebral sense of elation. This pot has a fizzy social side, bringing people out of themselves into a good humored, giggly and vivacious mood. Super Lemon Haze is not for serious or heavy introspection, nor is it well suited to solitary tasks that require a single-track focus. Although it can range into the slightly dreamy, this is definitely an active, clear, and emotionally uplifting buzz that is best suited to recreational activities. Medicinally, it has been reported as good for appetite stimulation and nausea.