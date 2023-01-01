Truffle Icing strain is best densified with its buds. They have fluffy round-shaped dark olive-green nuggets with dark amber undertones. These nuggets also feature fury bright hairs and a dense layer of vivid amber crystal trichomes.



Truffle Icing typically has dense, cone-shaped buds that are covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them an icy appearance. The aroma is sweet and earthy, with hints of pine and citrus. The flavor is earthy and nutty, with a slight pine and buttery flavor on the exhale.



Truffle Icing has average density, but sharp, milky trichomes provide glowing enhancement to buds and leaves of any color. The strain tends to turn purple, with some cuts taking the color of Midnight-flavored Gatorade, and that’s when the real visual appeal comes through — especially with those full, wispy calyxes, which look like dollops of grape frozen yogurt.



Subtle acidic and sweet notes make Truffle smell like sour candy for a split second, but dry punches of skunk and hash quickly bulldoze any notion of that. The strain smells like a sweet onion for the most part, with nutty, savory aromas hanging around at the end to give Truffle a buttery back end.



Truffle Icing can be grown indoors or outdoors, but it requires a warm, dry climate with plenty of light and good air circulation. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can yield moderate to high amounts of buds.

