Truffle Icing strain is best densified with its buds. They have fluffy round-shaped dark olive-green nuggets with dark amber undertones. These nuggets also feature fury bright hairs and a dense layer of vivid amber crystal trichomes.
Truffle Icing typically has dense, cone-shaped buds that are covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them an icy appearance. The aroma is sweet and earthy, with hints of pine and citrus. The flavor is earthy and nutty, with a slight pine and buttery flavor on the exhale.
Truffle Icing has average density, but sharp, milky trichomes provide glowing enhancement to buds and leaves of any color. The strain tends to turn purple, with some cuts taking the color of Midnight-flavored Gatorade, and that’s when the real visual appeal comes through — especially with those full, wispy calyxes, which look like dollops of grape frozen yogurt.
Subtle acidic and sweet notes make Truffle smell like sour candy for a split second, but dry punches of skunk and hash quickly bulldoze any notion of that. The strain smells like a sweet onion for the most part, with nutty, savory aromas hanging around at the end to give Truffle a buttery back end.
Truffle Icing can be grown indoors or outdoors, but it requires a warm, dry climate with plenty of light and good air circulation. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can yield moderate to high amounts of buds.
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
