The Big Perc Single Stack is a solid start here at Prism. The 12 stem Big Perc chamber makes for a way clean look and super smooth pulls. The Big Perc just fits perfect with the Classic Beaker Base. Made with 5 mm thick tube, you'll love the feel and weight of this piece. Comes with a basic bowl and down stem, and two of our modular designed couplers. The couplers not only give a tight seal but give you the opportunity to swap out new percs, clean it easily, and god forbid your friend hits it with a hammer, you won't have to throw your trusted Prism bong away.