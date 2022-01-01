The Big Perc Single Stack is a solid start here at Prism. The 12 stem Big Perc chamber makes for a way clean look and super smooth pulls. The Big Perc just fits perfect with the Classic Beaker Base. Made with 5 mm thick tube, you'll love the feel and weight of this piece. Comes with a basic bowl and down stem, and two of our modular designed couplers. The couplers not only give a tight seal but give you the opportunity to swap out new percs, clean it easily, and god forbid your friend hits it with a hammer, you won't have to throw your trusted Prism bong away.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.