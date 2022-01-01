The Honey Comb Base Single Stack is the perfect Prism starter for those who like a perm down stem perc base. It comes with plenty of initial functionality with a single 7 stem perc tower and two couplers, but leaves room to add onto and change out with new percs as you like. Made with 5 mm thick tube this piece feels right in your hand. With Prism's modular design this bong is easy to take apart and clean, and easy to fix is your friend hits it with a hammer. Comes with 18mm Basic bowl to fit the fixed stem.