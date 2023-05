Our quartz herb capsule fits perfectly in the Terp Surfer and its flat-bottomed design with 18 precision-drilled holes ensure maximum, perfectly dissipated airflow through your high quality cannabis.



You can easily fill it by scooping it directly into your ground herb. Or, you can use a spoon or other tool.



Pre-fill multiple capsules for a longer session or for sampling a variety of strains throughout your day.



Feeling creative? Try mixing a variety of aromatherapy herbs to create your own herbal "salad" with different flavor profiles.

Show more