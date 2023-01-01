Sleek and discreet as ever, the Obi Auto-Draw Battery is now in stock with fresh designs from one of the biggest names in cannabis culture. This unit fits into the palm of your hand for a convenient way to consume at home or on the go! This easy to use oil cartridge vaporizer is equipped with auto-draw functionality, making it simple to use without pressing any buttons.



This vape packs a 650mAh battery and can be used with 0.5mL or 1mL cartridges (sold separately). Utilizing a magnetic attachment, switching out carts is as easy as twisting on the magnetic adapter with 510 threading and dropping the cart into the battery chamber.



JUST INHALE AND ENJOY!

Available in four different designs:



High Times® Logo - Rep the HT brand with their signature bold logo



Uncle Sam - This design depicts Uncle Same holding up an herbaceous joint for freedom



Flower Buds - This design pictures a collection of sticky nugs, ripe and ready for smokin'



Cowboy - This design pictures a skeletal cowboy wielding a huge flaming joint



What's in the Box?



High Times® x Pulsar Obi vape battery

Micro USB charger cable

(2) Magnetic adapter attachments

HIGH TIMES® X PULSAR OBI AUTO-DRAW VAPE CARTRIDGE BATTERY TECH SPECS:

Resistance range: 1 - 3 Ohms

Short circuit protection

Magnetic drop-in connection

650mAh battery

Auto-draw activated

6-month limited warranty

Multiple Officially licensed High Times® designs available

