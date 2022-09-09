Pura Vida’s DAYBREAK Honey Oil drops are carefully extracted from the highest quality, hand selected Sativa flower and combined in pure organic MCT Oil. Our proprietary extraction process allows us to produce a full plant profile, preserving the plant’s distinctive sweet earthy notes and subtle berry flavours without the need for back-added terpenes. Pura Vida's Daybreak Honey Oil drops are formulated for maximum bioavailability, providing full plant benefits simply unavailable in a formulated distillate product. Understand the process, know the ingredients... demand the best!