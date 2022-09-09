Pura Vida’s 1g Indica Honey Oil Dispenser contains concentrate that's been carefully extracted from the highest quality, hand selected indica flower. This all-glass dispenser multi-tool is heat resistant and safe for use for: applying it directly into dab rigs and dab pens, taken orally, applied topically, or adding full-spectrum concentrates to anything else – rolling papers, refill vape carts, and more. Our proprietary extraction preserves its distinctive sweet vanilla and perfume flavours. Understand the process, know the ingredients, demand the best!