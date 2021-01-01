Pura Vida
Pura Vida CBD 4:1 Honey Oil Vape
Strain Dominance: CBD
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 150mg/g • TOTAL CBD 600mg/g
Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract
Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Guaiol, Linalool
Tasting Notes: Earth Notes, Subtle spicy flavours
PART OF YOUR DAILY ROUTINE: Calm your mind & soothe the body.
“We taste a subtle spicy sweetness with deep earthy tones in our 4:1 CBD Honey Oil Vape“
0.5g High CBD, Low THC Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended.
Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
