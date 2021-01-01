Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pura Vida

Pura Vida

Pura Vida CBD Elixir

About this product

Strain Dominance: CBD
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 20 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours

REVIVE & RESTORE - Daily CBD drops to increase your vitality

20mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Non-Psychoactive. Organic MCT Coconut Oil. Pure & Natural
Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD

Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!