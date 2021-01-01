Pura Vida
Pura Vida CBD Elixir
Strain Dominance: CBD
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 20 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours
REVIVE & RESTORE - Daily CBD drops to increase your vitality
20mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Non-Psychoactive. Organic MCT Coconut Oil. Pure & Natural
Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD
Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
