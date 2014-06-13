Pura Vida
Pura Vida Daybreak Honey Oil Elixir
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Strain Dominance: Sativa
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Terpene Profile: beta-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, linalool, guaiol, myrcene
Tasting Notes: Sweet & Spicy notes, Subtle citrus finish
LIFT YOURSELF UP Daybreak Honey Oil Drops to awaken senses and boost energy
· 20mg/ml Sativa, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil. Pure & Natural. Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD
Directions:
Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Terpene Profile: beta-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, linalool, guaiol, myrcene
Tasting Notes: Sweet & Spicy notes, Subtle citrus finish
LIFT YOURSELF UP Daybreak Honey Oil Drops to awaken senses and boost energy
· 20mg/ml Sativa, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil. Pure & Natural. Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD
Directions:
Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).
Kali Mist effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!