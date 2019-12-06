Pura Vida
Pura Vida Indica Honey Oil Vape
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Strain Dominance: Indica
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g
Full Spectrum, Direct vape, Premium extract
Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene
Tasting Notes: Distinctive sweet vanilla notes, Earthy finish
TAKE THE TIME TO UNWIND: Take the edge off and find stillness
“We feel a rich relaxing experience with hints of sweet vanilla and honey tones and an earthy finish””
0.5g High THC Indica Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended.
Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
