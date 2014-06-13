Pura Vida
Pura Vida Sativa Honey Oil Vape
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Strain Dominance: Sativa
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g
Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene
Tasting Notes: Sweet & spicy, Subtle citrus finish
GO FURTHER: Increase productivity & enhance your creativity
“We experience lingering hints of sweet & spicy citrus in our Sativa Honey Oil Vape”
0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended.
Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g
Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene
Tasting Notes: Sweet & spicy, Subtle citrus finish
GO FURTHER: Increase productivity & enhance your creativity
“We experience lingering hints of sweet & spicy citrus in our Sativa Honey Oil Vape”
0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended.
Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
Kali Mist effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!