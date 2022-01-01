About this product
Produced using a full spectrum CO2 extraction method and derived from hemp, Pure Pulls CBD Blend is perfect for the person looking for all the natural health benefits of a CBD product without any of the psychotropic effects of THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Extracts
Pure Extracts is a cannabis extraction company founded and located in the mountainous region of Pemberton, British Columbia. We strive to create products that provide a balanced experience through high-purity and high-quality oils. Our product range includes our Pure Pulls full spectrum vape cartridges and our Pure Chews THC and CBD gummies.