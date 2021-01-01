About this product

Pure Sunfarms Balance Oil 15 is a high potency ingestible oil created to deliver 15 mg/ml of both THC and CBD, tailored for those seeking the advantages of each cannabinoid. Distillate is blended in a natural, coconut derived MCT oil. Its flavour is subtle enough to be taken directly or added to your favourite smoothie. Packaged in a recyclable amber glass bottle, it is easily measured with a syringe for precision and control. Every component is thoroughly tested for purity, quality, and safety.