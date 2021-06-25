Loading…
Black Cherry Punch High THC Vape

by Pure Sunfarms
Hybrid THC 18%
Strain rating:
Pure Sunfarms Black Cherry Punch High THC vape offers a taste profile of black cherry, wood, and spice. Based on the cult West Coast cultivar, refined THC distillate is combined with botanical terpenes including myrcene, alpha-pinene, and caryophyllene for a smooth and mellow vape experience. Made with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, glass tank, and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is tested for quality and safety. Available in a 1.0g 510 vape cartridge.

Black Cherry Punch

Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Black Cherry Punch effects

Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
44% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Pure Sunfarms
Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality.

We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis.

We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.