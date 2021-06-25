Bubble Hash Infused Black Cherry Punch Pre-Rolls (3 x 0.5G)
Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis.
We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.