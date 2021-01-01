About this product

Cherry Head is an original hybrid of Cherry Wine and Headband. Cherry Wine is a floral and fruity strain with CBD-rich potency, and Headband is a high-THC cultivar, with dense flower clusters that offer aromas of earth, gas, and citrus. The feminized seeds were bred in the Pacific Northwest, suitable for indoor and outdoor cultivation across Canada. The parent plants grow to a medium height, and were selected for their potential yield, potency, and significant resistance to mold and mildew. Cherry Head has a flowering period of approximately eight to nine weeks to maturity.