Headband, a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel, is known for producing high-THC plants with dense flower clusters that offer aromas of earth, gas, and citrus. The feminized seeds were bred in the Pacific Northwest, suitable for indoor and outdoor cultivation across Canada. The parent plants grow to a medium height, and were selected for their potential yield, potency, and significant resistance to mold and mildew. Headband has a flowering period of approximately eight to nine weeks to maturity.