Pure Sunfarms
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts – and nothing else. Pure Sun CBD is a CBD-rich phenotype of Cannatonic. Its delicate flavours are reminiscent of fresh flowers, orange popsicle, brown sugar, and cardamom, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. With a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
Cannatonic effects
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
