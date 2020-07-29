About this product

Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts – and nothing else. Pure Sun CBD is a CBD-rich phenotype of Cannatonic. Its delicate flavours are reminiscent of fresh flowers, orange popsicle, brown sugar, and cardamom, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. With a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.