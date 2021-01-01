About this product

Strain Dominance: Sativa

Cannabinoid profile: Total THC 750mg/g • Total CBD <100mg/g



Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract

Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool

Tasting Notes: Citrus, & Honey, with a subtle pepper finish



LIFT YOUR SPIRITS HIGH with our SUN Direct Vape. Take it along for the ride and enjoy the refreshing fragrance this vape leaves behind…

“Perfect for an afternoon pick me up in a relaxing, euphoric kind of way”



0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. Direct vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended.



Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery