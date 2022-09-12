Purple Hills Creemore Valley Kush Live Resin Carts are filled with terpene-rich, live resin. This complex, flavourful vape cart brings the profile of our fresh-frozen cannabis to life. The high-terpene extract is made from fresh-frozen flower full of sun-grown flavour. Purple Hills genetics are selected to thrive outdoors in the Creemore microclimate and are lovingly hand-tended throughout the season by a small and dedicated team. The terpene-rich, aromatic flower is preserved through flash-freezing at harvest and then concentrated through hydrocarbon extraction. The resulting live resin contains all of the flower’s sun-expressed flavonoids, terpenes and cannabinoids, packing a more complete and complex cannabis flavour. Sustainable agriculture is a core tenet of Purple Hills. The Creemore Valley Kush Live Resin Cart is an indica dominant hybrid, bearing flavours of herb and spice, with notes of honey and the earthy sweetness that kush fans search high AND low for.