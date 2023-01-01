As the name suggests, this hybrid is the result of crossing the very widely used AK-47 and the high yielder M-39. As a result, the AK 39 Feminized is a potent cannabis strain that will delight you with its high yields of resin-covered buds, unique aromas and lemony taste. The high is strong because of its potent THC levels.
AK-39 feminized seeds INFO: Sex Feminized Variety Mostly Indica Genetics AK-47 x M-39 Flowering Type Photoperiod Flowering Time 50 to 65 Days Harvest Month October Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor Taste / Flavor Lemony Yield High THC 21%
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.