Gorilla Glue Autoflowering is an indica/sativa/ruderalis marijuana strain that gets its name from its sheer stickiness which will glue-up manicuring scissors or anything else that comes into contact with its exceptionally sticky buds.



You might think that such a devastatingly potent strain as Gorilla Glue Autoflowering would be a demanding plant to grow but nothing could be further from the truth as it is an absolute breeze requiring no special knowledge or "tricks". It will grow and flourish both indoors and outdoors in pots or planted directly in the ground. If growing outdoors in pots the large containers of 40 - 50 liters (11 - 13 gallons) will yield the best results. The only caveat is that these plants don't like to be stressed to produce their best harvest and quality.



Gorilla Glue Auto is ready in less than 10 weeks from germination and is usually harvested at 8 - 9 weeks. Yields are pretty impressive at 400 - 600 gr/m2 indoors or 50 - 300 gr/plant outdoors. Buds are large, dense and absolutely loaded with large, oozing trichomes that exude aromas of sour lemon, pine and diesel with a pine flavour. THC production is an astonishing 24% with 0.8% CBD.



Gorilla Glue INFO

GENETICS Gorilla Glue Autoflowering

VARIETY Indica / Sativa

FLOWERING TYPE Autoflowering

SEX Feminised

THC CONTENT 24%

CBD CONTENT 0.8%

YIELD Indoors: 400-600 g/m2 & Outdoors: 50-300 g/plant

PLANT HEIGHT 60-100

GROWS Greenhouse, Indoors, Outdoors

FLOWERING TIME 8-9 weeks

TASTE / FLAVOUR Citrus, Diesel, Fruity

EFFECT Euphoric, Happy, Relaxing

