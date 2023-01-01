Wedding Cake Auto is a genetic combination of the Wedding Cake strain with Super Auto #1 breeding plant. It is 65% indica, with good resistance to plant pests and stress conditions while producing large amounts of resin i its dense indica buds.
Very tight inter-nodal spacing results in very nice bud size ans they cluster together. Plants grow to a height of 90 cm. or so indoors and a little taller at 110 cm. outdoors. Indoor yields are up to 500 gr/m2 while outdoors 750 gr/m2 is achievable - all in a grow cycle of 70 - 75 days.
The scent of Wedding Cake Auto™ is very fruity and its taste reminiscent of summer berries and red grapes. THC production has been measured at 25% while CBD comes in at around 2.4%. The effect is both calming and euphoric at the same time although over-indulgence can cause profound physical relaxation.
Auto Wedding Cake INFO PACK SIZE 5 Seeds VARIETY Mostly Indica FLOWERING TYPE Autoflowering SEX Feminised THC 25% GROWS Indoors, Outdoors FLOWERING TIME 70 - 75 days
