Biscotti Skunk Cannabis Seeds Feminized

With a noteworthy lineage, Biscotti Skunk is a mix between the Cookies variant and Kush on one end, acting as the base layer for flavors and effects, while the Skunk addition rounds it off beautifully on the other end, creating Biscotti Skunk a totally unique marijuana strain.

This strain works good indoors or outdoors it produces nice big buds. The flowering period for her is 8 to 9 weeks Outdoors this plants will be ready to harvest at the beginning of October, and offer yields of around 700g per plant in ideal conditions.

The effects you can expect from Biscotti Skunk strain are relaxation with a good creativity boost, followed by a gradual energizing body feel.



Biscotti Skunk INFO​

Sex Feminized

Pack Size 5 Seeds

Variety Mostly Indica

Strain Genetics Cookies x Kush x Skunk#1

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Flowering Time 8-9 weeks

Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor

Harvest Month Indoor: Early-October

THC Content 24%

Yield 500g/m² Outdoors 700gr

Show more