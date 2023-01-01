Blueberry Kush X AK 47 Cannabis Seeds Feminized Blueberry Kush X AK 47 is an F1 hybrid crossing of two great strains, Blueberry Kush and AK-47. This perfect hybrid grows fast, solid and develops large, thick nugs loaded with an enormous amount of resin. The strain is very productive and potent. The taste is super sweet, fruity and earthy. The effect is a complex blend of euphoria, happiness and deep relaxation typical for hybrid strains.
Blueberry Kush X AK 47 Info Genetics: Blueberry Kush x AK 47 Flowering type: Photoperiod Strain type: Feminized Sex: Feminized Indica/Sativa: 50/50 % Flowering: 8 weeks Month of harvest: Early October Harvest Indoor: 450-600 g/m2 Harvest Outdoor: 450-700 g/plant THC: 21 % CBD: 0,9 %
