This old strain produce a powerful cerebral high that raises one's mood without producing overpowering feelings of happiness. This sativa-dominant hybrid, which has an 80:20 sativa/indica ratio. Gold Sativa originated from USA California in the late 80s.
No one seems to remember who first grew this sativa dominan strain how the parent strains were used to creat her. This strain can be especially powerful, with THC levels as high as 24%. It has a distinct earthy flavor and aroma, with a taste of chestnut and tealeaves. As with most strains, the most likely adverse effects are dry eyes and dry mouth.
Gold Sativa Info
Genetics USA California Variety Mostly Sativa Flowering Type Photoperiod Sex Feminised THC Content 21.00% CBD Content 0.7% Yield Indoor: 500 g/m2 Grows Greenhouse, Indoors, Outdoors Flowering Time 9 to 10 weeks Harvest Month Mid October Effect Long-lasting, Relaxing, Uplifting
