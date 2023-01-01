With potently high levels of both THC and CBD, the QC LSD cannabis strain puts you into a deep state of relaxation by delivering a heavy body and light cerebral high at the same time. At the peak of the high, participants may even feel waves of euphoria crashes. Quebec LSD may stimulate psychedelic experience that some say delivers much like an acid trip.



The heavy-body sensation that comes forward full force in the next stage of the high is typically intense. At 5% CBD and a whopping 24% THC content per plant on average, you can’t help but feel the medicinal, uplifting, mood enhancing effects.



Quebec LSD treats more serious symptoms like chronic pain and inflammation, and also helps participants with all kinds of stress and mood related symptoms.



However, one thing to keep in mind is that this strain is not intended for newbies.



At the end of the flowering stage growers will be pleased to be prepared for the high yield of the impactful and award-winning buds.



Quebec LSD Seeds INFO

Sex: Feminized

Type: Mostly Indica

Genetics: Skunk #1 X Afghan Indica

Flowering Type: Photoperiod

Flowering Time: 60-65 days

Where to grow: Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor

Harvest Month: Early October

Taste / Flavor: Chestnut, Earthy, Musky

Effects: Cerebral, Euphoric, Powerful, Psychedelic, Strong

Plant Height: 90-100cm (indoor)

CBD Content: 1.2%

THC Content: 25%

Prizes & AwardsCannabis Cup: Indica Cup Winner 2008

Yield: 700 g/m2

