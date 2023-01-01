About this product
With potently high levels of both THC and CBD, the QC LSD cannabis strain puts you into a deep state of relaxation by delivering a heavy body and light cerebral high at the same time. At the peak of the high, participants may even feel waves of euphoria crashes. Quebec LSD may stimulate psychedelic experience that some say delivers much like an acid trip.
The heavy-body sensation that comes forward full force in the next stage of the high is typically intense. At 5% CBD and a whopping 24% THC content per plant on average, you can’t help but feel the medicinal, uplifting, mood enhancing effects.
Quebec LSD treats more serious symptoms like chronic pain and inflammation, and also helps participants with all kinds of stress and mood related symptoms.
However, one thing to keep in mind is that this strain is not intended for newbies.
At the end of the flowering stage growers will be pleased to be prepared for the high yield of the impactful and award-winning buds.
Quebec LSD Seeds INFO
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Genetics: Skunk #1 X Afghan Indica
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 60-65 days
Where to grow: Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor
Harvest Month: Early October
Taste / Flavor: Chestnut, Earthy, Musky
Effects: Cerebral, Euphoric, Powerful, Psychedelic, Strong
Plant Height: 90-100cm (indoor)
CBD Content: 1.2%
THC Content: 25%
Prizes & AwardsCannabis Cup: Indica Cup Winner 2008
Yield: 700 g/m2
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.
