As a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains Northern Lights has a certain secrecy around this popular strain’s lineage, which is now obscured in mystery. Rumor says that it was sprouted first near Seattle, Washington by a breeder called The Indian. Others claim that the strain originated from California.



Thanks to its sweet taste, easiness to grow and its low odor the strain is favorite for both connoisseur quality and commercial quantity. One of the purest Indica strains, Northern Lights is highly sedative which relieves symptoms of insomnia, eating disorders, and eases muscle tension and pain, to name just a few of its widely recognized medical effects. From the recreational perspective, this strain eases users into a comfortable lazy mode accompanied with an uplifting happiness. On a down side: anxiety, dizziness and paranoia may be experienced in higher doses in unfamiliar participants.



The plant produces big, highly resinous flowers. The buds are dense and have a honey-musk aroma blended with an earthy Afghan undertone. The THC level of 15% + makes Northern Lights very potent.



Northern Lights INFO

Sex Feminized

Variety Mostly Indica

Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor

Flowering Time 7 to 8 weeks

THC 15% +

Yield Up to 350gr indoor / 450 gr outdoor

Effect Stone high

