Our Quebec Black Bud marijuana, however, is a plant of a different nature: a 50/50 hybrid with a THC content that can range anywhere from 21% to 26% that gardeners with intermediate experience and beyond should have no trouble cultivating.



For the time being, little is known of the origins of Quebec Black Bud cannabis seeds, but few would argue that its genetics are nothing short of stellar. The strain is notorious for both a powerful mental and physical high. From the onset, consumers will feel uplifted and giggly, a sensation that soon develops into euphoria before the indica creeps in and relaxes tense muscles and joints. Most often, those in the medical cannabis community have turned to Quebec Black Bud cannabis for its ability to reduce stress, depression, and inflammation.



Those reluctant to sample cannabis because of its distinct and pungent aroma will find Quebec Black Bud a welcome relief – the scent is strongly redolent of berries, tempered by an earthiness that many find enjoyable.



Quebec Black Bud INFO​

Sex Feminized

Pack Size 5 Seeds

Variety 50-50 Hybrid

Strain Genetics Black Cherry Soda x Huckleberry

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Flowering Time 55-60 Days

Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor

Harvest Month Outdoor: Early-October

THC Content 21% to 26%

Yield 400-500g/m²

