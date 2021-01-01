Quebec Blast is a 75% indica hybrid thats very potent. Extremely strong piney aroma. It has a very high level of THC production and is said to have therapeutic effects.



Plants are quite squat with a strong smell of pine emanating from its frosty buds. Yields aren't the best but the quality is fine compensation for this. Indoors yields should be in excess of 300 gr/m2 with flowering taking a period of 50 - 60 days. Outdoors each plant can yield 500 gr. with northern latitude harvests in September. Towards the end of flowering buds display some red and purple colours.



Quebec Blast taste is a combination of sweet pine and spice. THC levels are around 24% with under 1% CBD. Its effect is very relaxing but thanks to its 25% sativa genetics it also has marked cerebral effects as well. Powerfully euphoric sensations lead the consumer into a state of deep, introspective calm. Therapeutic uses include stress, pain and insomnia.



Quebec Blast INFO:

Genetics Unknown

Variety Mostly Indica

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Sex Feminised

THC Content 24%

CBD Content <1%

Yield Indoors: 300 gr/m2+; Outdoors: 500 gr/plant

Grows Indoors, Outdoors

Flowering Time 9 weeks

Harvest Month Mid October

Medical Conditions Insomnia, Pain, Stress

Taste / Flavour Pine, Spicy / Herbal, Sweet

Effect Euphoric, Introspective, Relaxing, Strong