About this product
Quebec Blast is a 75% indica hybrid thats very potent. Extremely strong piney aroma. It has a very high level of THC production and is said to have therapeutic effects.
Plants are quite squat with a strong smell of pine emanating from its frosty buds. Yields aren't the best but the quality is fine compensation for this. Indoors yields should be in excess of 300 gr/m2 with flowering taking a period of 50 - 60 days. Outdoors each plant can yield 500 gr. with northern latitude harvests in September. Towards the end of flowering buds display some red and purple colours.
Quebec Blast taste is a combination of sweet pine and spice. THC levels are around 24% with under 1% CBD. Its effect is very relaxing but thanks to its 25% sativa genetics it also has marked cerebral effects as well. Powerfully euphoric sensations lead the consumer into a state of deep, introspective calm. Therapeutic uses include stress, pain and insomnia.
Quebec Blast INFO:
Genetics Unknown
Variety Mostly Indica
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Sex Feminised
THC Content 24%
CBD Content <1%
Yield Indoors: 300 gr/m2+; Outdoors: 500 gr/plant
Grows Indoors, Outdoors
Flowering Time 9 weeks
Flowering Time 50 - 60 days
Harvest Month Mid October
Medical Conditions Insomnia, Pain, Stress
Taste / Flavour Pine, Spicy / Herbal, Sweet
Effect Euphoric, Introspective, Relaxing, Strong
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.