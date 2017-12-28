About this product
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person.
We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time.
Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up.
Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs.
Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes.
Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out.
Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds.
Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.