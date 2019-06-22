About this product
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person.
We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time.
Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up.
Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs.
Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes.
Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out.
Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds.
Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.