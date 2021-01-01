QWEST CANNABIS
Gelato #41 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Gelato #41 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
50 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
