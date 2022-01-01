About this product
Taking our deep roots in cultivation to the next level, Qwest Reserve is a testament to our grower's seed bank and the treasure trove we've gathered in hard-to-find, but sought-after genetics. Here you'll find limited lots, selective releases of only the most high-caliber but seldom listed cultivars. These are genetics with a groundswell elsewhere, but not yet discovered on Canadian soil. Discover something different, but altogether special, with our Qwest Reserve. Under a bed, in a closet, or in a study covered in rich leather and mahogany lies Grandpa's Tool Shed. Bits of sawdust, aged cedar and musk are the first to hit your nose. Breaking apart these dense buds will make you think perhaps they were covered in sap with each resin rich bit giving way to lilac and wet earth mixed with a pile of autumn leaves. There's a savoury quality that dials up the rank elements of GMO from its Redneck Wedding parent intermixed with the heavy, unmistakable Animal Mints.
The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades.
Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person.
We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time.
Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up.
Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs.
Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes.
Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out.
Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds.
Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.
