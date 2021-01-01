QWEST CANNABIS
Ice Qwest a.k.a Ice Cream Cake Pre-rolls 2g 2-pack
About this product
A true overachiever of a new era: Ice Cream Cake. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. Candy like in appearance with a creamy dessert-like taste. It is as sweet as the name suggests.
Dense and expertly cured. It will leave you feeling cool, floating, peaceful. Discover this critically acclaimed strain.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!