About this product

A true overachiever of a new era: Ice Cream Cake. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. Candy like in appearance with a creamy dessert-like taste. It is as sweet as the name suggests.



Dense and expertly cured. It will leave you feeling cool, floating, peaceful. Discover this critically acclaimed strain.



All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch​ grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.