QWEST CANNABIS
Mextiza Pre-Rolls 2g 2-Pack
Mextiza is a rare and exotic varietal with origins stemming from the Nepal/Jamaica and Oaxaca regions. A smooth smoke with a balanced blend of spice and nutty flavours, this flower burns bright and light, ending with a soft white ash.
Mextiza lives up to its lineage as a pure Sativa - it is and approachable companion for the social butterflies and BYOJ moments.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
