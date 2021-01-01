Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand QWEST CANNABIS

QWEST CANNABIS

Mextiza Pre-Rolls 2g 2-Pack

About this product

Mextiza is a rare and exotic varietal with origins stemming from the Nepal/Jamaica and Oaxaca regions. A smooth smoke with a balanced blend of spice and nutty flavours, this flower burns bright and light, ending with a soft white ash.

Mextiza lives up to its lineage as a pure Sativa - it is and approachable companion for the social butterflies and BYOJ moments.

All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely​ no shake or leaf trim.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!