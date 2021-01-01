About this product

Mextiza is a rare and exotic varietal with origins stemming from the Nepal/Jamaica and Oaxaca regions. A smooth smoke with a balanced blend of spice and nutty flavours, this flower burns bright and light, ending with a soft white ash.



Mextiza lives up to its lineage as a pure Sativa - it is and approachable companion for the social butterflies and BYOJ moments.



All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely​ no shake or leaf trim.