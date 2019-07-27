Loading…
Logo for the brand QWEST CANNABIS

QWEST CANNABIS

Oregon Lemons Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Oregon Lemons effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
