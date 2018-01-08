About this product

An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine.



All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and hand-trimmed. Unlike others, we use absolutely​ no shake or leaf trim.