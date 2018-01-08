QWEST CANNABIS
Wonder Qwest a.k.a Sour Diesel Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and hand-trimmed. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
Sour Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!