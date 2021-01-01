QWEST CANNABIS
Strawberry Cough Vision Qwest Pre-rolls 2g 2-pack
About this product
Strawberry Cough is Sativa dominant. It boasts a heritage of satisfaction which spans generations. Revered for its affluent lineage it has a rich & sprawling variety of phenotypes. The enticing taste of strawberry will please any sweet tooth. It is equal parts business & pleasure.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
