Sativa-dominant Super Lemon Haze has lemony characteristics from its Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze lineage. Featuring a tart and sweet taste, with aromas of zesty citrus, the mid-to-high THC flower has a frosty layer of kief bearing a ‘blonde’ tint.



All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely​ no shake or leaf trim.