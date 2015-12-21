QWEST CANNABIS
Zest Qwest a.k.a Super Lemon Haze Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant Super Lemon Haze has lemony characteristics from its Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze lineage. Featuring a tart and sweet taste, with aromas of zesty citrus, the mid-to-high THC flower has a frosty layer of kief bearing a ‘blonde’ tint.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
Super Lemon Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,666 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!