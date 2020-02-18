About this product

Wedding Breath holds a special place in the Qwest Reserve Collection. It is truly a unique breed, resulting from a cross between the famously delicious Wedding Cake and the trichome rich Mendo Breath.



The mouthfeel​ is rich and creamy and you'll taste a subtle spice. Discover this rare strain meticulously cultivated and expertly cured by Qwest.



All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.